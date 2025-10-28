Police name 17-year-old who died in collision

Jamie Nolan of Cleethorpes. Photo: Lincs Police

Police have confirmed the identity of a 17-year-old who died in a collision near Wainfleet St Mary over the weekend.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed on Monday that Jamie Nolan from Cleethorpes tragically lost his life in the single-vehicle collision.

In a statement they said: “Our thoughts remain with his family and friends, and all those who knew him.”

They added: "His family are being supported by specially trained officers.”

A female passenger was also transferred to hospital with injuries described as potentially life changing.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the junction of Burgh Road and Scald Gate on Old Fen Bank, Wainfleet St Mary, just after 9.30am on Sunday.

Lincolnshire Police are now seeking help with their investigations. “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed or recorded dash cam footage of the moments leading up to this single vehicle collision involving a white Volkswagen Polo,” police said.

Anyone who officers have not yet spoken to and may have information that might assist the investigation, is asked to get in touch. There are a number of ways you can do this:

Call 101, quoting Incident 129 of October 26.

Email [email protected] putting “Incident 129 of 26 October” in the Subject line.

Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.