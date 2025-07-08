RNLI lifeguards back call to ban inflatables in petition started by local man

Lincolnshire RNLI lifeguards are supporting a petition calling for the ban of inflatables started by a local person.

The petition follows an incident at Anderby Creek in which a 12-year-old boy sadly died – but recognises the number of call-outs that take place along the coast as the temperatures start to rise.

“Inflatable-related-rescues make up a large proportion of our water-based incidents and are responsible for hundreds of lifeboat launches and unfortunately tragedies every year, too,” a post the the RNLI on social media says.

Tom Russell started the petition on change.org. He said: “Living just 50 meters from the beach has granted me a front-row seat to both the beauty and the dangers of the sea.

RNLI Lifeguards have issued safety advice as the good weather continues.

"For over 35 years, I have witnessed countless coastguard operations – an unsettling number of which involve rescuing individuals swept out to sea by inflatable toys.

"The vibrant and inviting nature of inflatables masks their potential peril, often leading us to brush aside the risks in the name of fun. But the stakes are simply too high. “Inflatables can be treacherous in the unpredictable seas surrounding the UK. They are not designed for safety; they are meant for pools and calm waters.

"The statistics speak for themselves: the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) reports that inflatables were involved in over 70 rescue missions in 2020 alone. “It's time for a change. Current regulations are insufficient and prioritize profit over safety. A nationwide ban on the sale and use of inflatables in coastal waters would drastically reduce the number of these terrifying incidents.” The petition calls on lawmakers to enact regulations that prohibit the use of inflatable toys in the sea.”

So far more than 320 people have signed the petition. You can add your signature at ‘Ban Inflatables in UK Coastal Waters’ on change.org.

The RNLI has re-issued safely advice as the good weather continues.

Always choose a lifeguarded beach

Swim between red and yellow flags

Do not use inflatable at beaches

Be aware of sun safety

Call 999 and ask for the coastguard if you need help, do not enter the water

