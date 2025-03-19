Teams involved in clean-up operation following North Sea collision are praised

Yesterday afternoon (Wednesday), East Lindsey District Council's waste team were on Skegness beach removing plastic pellets (nurdles) and any other debris washed up following last week’s incident involving the Solong cargo vessel and the Stena Immaculate tanker.

In the latest update, ELDC said the team collected over 20 bags worth of plastic pellets and debris and were out again early this morning (Thursday).

Agencies have been watching the situation closely since the Solong continued to burn and drifted to off the coast of Theddlethorpe/Saltfleetby.

In spite of speculation pollution from the vessels could affect “public health, the marine habitat, our beaches and local wildlife”, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and East Lindsey District Council maintained hopes the threat would not be as bad as originally feared.

However, early this week the tide brought in a trail of debris and dead birds, sparking further concerns for marine life and wildlife, as well as tourism.

Coun Colin Davie, County Council Executive Councillor for Economy & Place, said the incident had been “a very near miss for the Lincolnshire coast”.

"The incident could have been much, much worse than it has happened to be,” said Coun Colin Davie. “We could have had the sinking of vessels, we could have had an environmental catastrophe on a scale the UK has not seen for 50 or 60 years..

"You are aware of some plastics washing ashore – those are being dealt with by the resilience forum and the various partners who will clean the beach up.

"I think that spill of plastics is going to last for a few days before we get it all resolved – but I am very sure they will make sure that our beaches are beautiful and prestine before we start the summer season properly with Easter in the middle of April.

"This has been a very near miss for the Lincolnshire coast.

"We are very fortunate the environmental impact has been relatively small to what could have happened and I pay tribute to all those in the emergency service and the resilience forum who are making sure that are beaches – not just for the visitors but also for our environment and the things that live in the sea are clean and repaired as soon as possible.

"And we have great people working to clean it up and we should celebrate that.”

In spite of reassurance regarding the scale of the pollution, the public are being warned to be vigilant – especially dog walkers.

East Lindsey District Council said: "Please remember that, whilst the risk to the public is low, dogs should be kept away from anything found to avoid it being ingested, and it should not be picked up or moved to restrict its spread.

“Thank you to all those who have reported debris along our coastline, the clean-up operation will continue over the coming days.”

The public are not being encouraged to help and a beach clean planned for March 30 has cancelled. Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve has said: “Unfortunately this event has been cancelled.

"This is a precaution following the discovery of plastic pollution along the coast resulting from the tanker and cargo ship collision in the North Sea on 10 March.”

Coun Davie added: “Sometimes when you have professionals teams doing work with things that might have a toxic nature – their might be oil mixed in wth the plastic for instance – that shouldn’t be done by volunteers – it should be done properly because we don’t want any trace of it left.

" I suspect they just don’t want the volunteer force mixing with the professional teams at that time.

"There is plenty of rubbish left on the beach at all times of the year and we need those volunteers – this is environmental stuff that needs to be done properly.”

As reported, the plastics pellets, known as nurdles, were first reported along Skegness’ beaches around 6.30pm on Monday night.

However, many more members of the public described the ‘ sad sight’ on Tuesday morning, with south beach towards Gibraltar Point littered with clumps of burnt material including plastic nurdles.

Dead birds have also been spotted along the coast and further reports of debris in other areas such as Chapel St Leonards are also being investigated, according to the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum.

"The Environment Agency has advised that these nurdles are not hazardous so the risk to the public is low, though there may be a smell from them, and pet owners, particularly dog walkers, are advised to keep animals away from them in case they are ingested,” the Forum advised.

John Byford was one of the first to see the trail of debris.

"It’s a very sad sight to see,” he said. “It almost looks like coral but what it is is thousands of pellets that look like eggs almost.

"Whilst we can clean stuff off the beach the damage it is going to do to the environment and the water is frightening – this looks like food to fish.”

"As I walk along the beach you are finding big lumps of plastic – you can only see it but it has a burnt petrol smell which coincides with what happened in the North Sea.

"Amongst the normal debris you would find on the beach is this now.

"When you look out to sea it’s gorgeous but when you think what’s in that water right now and the damage it’s doing it’s frighening.”

Chief Coastguard Paddy O'Callaghan has also given an update of the situation. He said: “The SOLONG and STENA IMMACULATE remain stable with salvage operations continuing. “The counter pollution retrieval operation remains ongoing, with HM Coastguard and other specialist counter pollution assets continuing to assist this response. This includes supporting local authorities who are leading the onshore response in both Norfolk and Lincolnshire. “Aerial surveillance flights continue to monitor both vessels and the retrieval operation. "As the incident has now moved into the recovery phase, HM Coastguard has downgraded the assessment of the situation and no longer considers this to constitute a major incident.

"HM Coastguard will however continue to support the salvage and multiagency retrieval operations while keeping the overall situation under review."

While the clean-up continues, it is also hoped for the sake of local businesses that rely on tourism, that visitors will not stay away.

Coun Davie said: “We’ve got beautiful weather and we’ve got beautiful beaches – most of those beaches when they come will be absolutely spotless.

"Come and enjoy the sunshine and the beautiful weather and let’s hope we have a good season.”

For further updates, visit https://www.lincolnshireresilienceforum.org

If you see any of the pellets, or possible pollution along the coast or surrounding areas, call Humber Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre on 0344 382 0580 or email [email protected], providing a 'What Three Words' location or a grid reference where possible.

