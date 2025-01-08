UPDATE: 20 flood warnings remain in place across Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Twenty flood warnings remain in place across Lincolnshire as we enter a period of drier and colder weather.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Lincolnshire Resilience Forum says that thankfully, the situation across the county is improving and flood water is starting to recede.

More than 20 have been removed in the last 35 hours, but the Forum warns it will take time for the water levels to return to normal as water works its way through the waterways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All agencies continue to monitor the situation and support residents in certain areas where there are still concerns.

The scene behind the church at Havenside. Photo: Sam Howes.

Road closures are rapidly being lifted but where they are still in place it is advised motorists do not drive through them.

Temperatures are expected to fall below zero from 3pm every day until the weekend and driving conditions are likely to be challenging, so motorists are advised to drive to the conditions.

If you have to travel, plan and know your route and consider alternative routes if needs be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Leave extra space as your braking distance will be drastically increased.

• Go slow and smooth for steering, braking and accelerating.

• Select a higher gear to help with grip.

• Be extra cautious on hills which can be a particular problem in ice.

• You might want to have things packed e.g. a blanket, a warm coat, phone charger, good footwear, warning triangle, torch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Check for the latest updates here: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/floodupdate

Areas where flood warnings remain in place include:

Car Dyke, Billinghay Skirth and tributaries in Billinghay

Isolated properties and villages in the east of the South Forty Foot Drain

Isolated properties and villages in the west of the South Forty Foot Drain and its tributaries

Isolated properties and villages near to the River Ancholme from Bishopbridge to Brigg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isolated properties and villages near to the River Ancholme from Broughton to Horkstow

Low Barlings and the Short Ferry area

River Glen at Greatford

River Glen at Kates Bridge

River Glen at Surfleet Reservoir during high tide periods

River Trent at Carlton on Trent including Beck Cottage

River Trent at Collingham

River Trent at Farndon riverside properties including Dorner Avenue and Wyke and Marsh Lane

River Trent at Girton

River Trent at Newark for riverside properties

River Trent at Newark Sugar Factory and Kelham Bridge

River Trent at Newark Tolney Lane and Riverside Marinas

River Welland in Market Deeping

River Witham and associated Fens from Chapel Hill to Boston

River Witham and associated Fens from Washingborough to Metheringham

River Witham and associated Fens from Woodhall Spa to Chapel Hill

For further updates visit here https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings/lincolnshire#warnings