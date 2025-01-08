UPDATE: 20 flood warnings remain in place across Lincolnshire
However, Lincolnshire Resilience Forum says that thankfully, the situation across the county is improving and flood water is starting to recede.
More than 20 have been removed in the last 35 hours, but the Forum warns it will take time for the water levels to return to normal as water works its way through the waterways.
All agencies continue to monitor the situation and support residents in certain areas where there are still concerns.
Road closures are rapidly being lifted but where they are still in place it is advised motorists do not drive through them.
Temperatures are expected to fall below zero from 3pm every day until the weekend and driving conditions are likely to be challenging, so motorists are advised to drive to the conditions.
If you have to travel, plan and know your route and consider alternative routes if needs be.
• Leave extra space as your braking distance will be drastically increased.
• Go slow and smooth for steering, braking and accelerating.
• Select a higher gear to help with grip.
• Be extra cautious on hills which can be a particular problem in ice.
• You might want to have things packed e.g. a blanket, a warm coat, phone charger, good footwear, warning triangle, torch.
Check for the latest updates here: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/floodupdate
Areas where flood warnings remain in place include:
Car Dyke, Billinghay Skirth and tributaries in Billinghay
Isolated properties and villages in the east of the South Forty Foot Drain
Isolated properties and villages in the west of the South Forty Foot Drain and its tributaries
Isolated properties and villages near to the River Ancholme from Bishopbridge to Brigg
Isolated properties and villages near to the River Ancholme from Broughton to Horkstow
Low Barlings and the Short Ferry area
River Glen at Greatford
River Glen at Kates Bridge
River Glen at Surfleet Reservoir during high tide periods
River Trent at Carlton on Trent including Beck Cottage
River Trent at Collingham
River Trent at Farndon riverside properties including Dorner Avenue and Wyke and Marsh Lane
River Trent at Girton
River Trent at Newark for riverside properties
River Trent at Newark Sugar Factory and Kelham Bridge
River Trent at Newark Tolney Lane and Riverside Marinas
River Welland in Market Deeping
River Witham and associated Fens from Chapel Hill to Boston
River Witham and associated Fens from Washingborough to Metheringham
River Witham and associated Fens from Woodhall Spa to Chapel Hill
- For further updates visit here https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings/lincolnshire#warnings
