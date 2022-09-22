Launch of Caistor Tree Trail

Caistor Tree Trail is ready to launch

This year, the town is putting the ‘big’ into the Great Big Green Week, with a range of events from September 23 to October 2, including the launch of the Caistor Tree Trail guide.

Co-created by local businesses Watson Lindsey Arboriculture and Systematic, with support from the Caistor Go2 Environmental Group, the guide showcases Caistor’s finest trees and green spaces.

Tree specialist Dan Kendall, who has headed up the project, said: “Detailing the uses, folklore, ecological importance and identifying features of 27 species of tree, the full-colour guide will teach you about our most common trees, as well as some more unusual ones.

“Amongst others, you’ll see examples of the UK’s oldest species, the world’s tallest species, those that helped build the British Empire and those used in modern medicine to fight cancer.

"Whilst being tutored on tree trivia you’ll also enjoy a pleasant two-mile walk around the town on a route that is pram and wheelchair accessible, albeit steep in places.”

As part of the Great Big Green Week celebrations, Dan will be leading guided tours using the trail on Saturday, September 24 at 1pm and on Sunday October 2 at 10am.

Meet outside the Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre, where copies of the guide will be available for £3, with all proceeds going to the Caistor Go2 Environmental Group.

Dan added: “If you can’t make these dates, the guide will be stocked at the Arts & Heritage Centre (28 Plough Hill)so you can enjoy the Tree Trail at your own pace.”

The tree trail is just one part of what will be a packed week of activities.

Things get under way on Friday, September 23 with a music night at the Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre from 7pm.

The official launch of Caistor Big Green Week will take place on Saturday, September 24 in the town’s market place with the trail launch and a number of stalls promoting eco-based products and services.

Caistor Community Cinema will also be showing three films during the late afternoon and evening.