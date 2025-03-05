New campaign group LAND launches ahead of nuclear dump protest

LAND - Lincolnshire Against Needless Destruction – has been formed to investigate all large-scale infrastructure proposals that target the county

A new campaign group, LAND - Lincolnshire Against Needless Destruction – has been launched to investigate all large-scale infrastructure proposals that target the county.

The announcement comes ahead of a protest against the high level nuclear dump proposed close to beaches in Lincolnshire, using up to 1,000 acres of prime farm land.

LAND has been formed by the team who launched No Pylons Lincolnshire a year ago. No Pylons Lincolnshire was formed to fight proposals for an 87-mile long line of electricity cables carried aloft on giant pylons all the way from Grimsby to Walpole, just over the county boundary in Norfolk.

Over the past year more information has slowly been revealed to show that the Grimsby to Walpole proposal was a beginning of a mass infrastructure invasion of Lincolnshire and not the end.

The fight is now on all over the county to prevent infrastructure Lincolnshire does not need. It has been repeatedly stated in the past months that Lincolnshire is to become a dumping ground for energy infrastructure and its nasty by-products.

LAND is set to stand against massive substations, soil-destroying underground cabling and huge solar developments planned for the finest crop-growing land in the country.

Founder Cat Makinson, a founder member of No Pylons Lincolnshire, said: “The past year has been a slog defending the county against pylons. We have all been on a huge learning curve. So we are prepared for the extra effort that LAND will bring. And that’s why we are now issuing a call for help. We need more like-minded people to help with our work focussing primarily on Eastern Green Link, Ossian and Outer Dowsing offshore wind-generating projects.

“We will also be working with the existing Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects solar campaigns and cover those NSIP proposals which currently have no active campaigns. We will push for better alternatives to the current rush for energy security that threatens our food security, our local environment, economy and tourism.

“LAND is not against clean, green, renewable home-grown energy. It is against the current rush to achieve this in the cheapest and most destructive way that we, our children and our grandchildren will have to live with for the rest of their lives. Carving up and dumping on a rural, agricultural county such as Lincolnshire is not the way to go.”

Cat explained that when No Pylons Lincolnshire was formed much of what is now on the cards for the county was not immediately apparent. No Pylons Lincolnshire has maintained its opposition to the pylons plan and will continue to do that. On its social media platform it has 4,300 supporters

If you are concerned about any of the big infrastructure projects planned for Lincolnshire, or are unsure what they are, where they might be and how they could impact you, go to www.lincsland.co.uk to find out more and, if you think you can help, volunteer your services by emailing [email protected]

You can also join the Facebook group Lincolnshire Against Needless Destruction

The protest will be at the ELDC Offices, at The Hub, Mareham Road, Horncastle LN9 6PH at 12.45pm.