Tree planted in Great Limberfor Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

West Lindsey leader, Coun Owen Bierley, and vice chairman of the council, Coun Angela Lawrence, planted the tree.

The day was chosen as it was the 70th day of the year, in what is the 70th year since the Queen’s accession in 1952.

In partnership with the National Association of Civic Officers, councils around the country also took part in the day’s event in the hope it would be close to a world record for simultaneous tree planting.

Tree planting at Great Limber

Coun Lawrence, said: “It is an honour to be able to represent West Lindsey and plant a tree in honour of Her Majesty’s incredible 70-year reign.

“West Lindsey residents are planting trees one after the other and I am thrilled so many people want to become part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

“My congratulations go to Her Majesty for her incredible achievement and life, and I know many people in West Lindsey will join me in wishing The Queen many, many more years as our reigning monarch.”

Further tree planting ceremonies are planned throughout West Lindsey.

Coun Bierley said: “I am delighted to be able to play a small part in our national celebration to honour Her Majesty The Queen and her incredible reign over the past 70 years.

“The idea of planting a tree for the jubilee is quite ingenious and I am excited that West Lindsey is participating in this environmentally-conscious celebration.