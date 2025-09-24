Christian Williams from BOTB presents Ady Godson with his massive prize | BOTB

After rebuilding his life post-heart attack, Ady Johnson was surprised at the gym with a Lamborghini Urus and £50,000 cash

Three years after suffering a heart attack Ady Johnson, from Lincolnshire, has made some serious sacrifices to capitalise on what he calls a second chance at life.

Through sheer determination to fight back to fitness, and regular visits to the gym, Ady has built back his health to where he was before the life-changing episode that nearly took his life.

And it was during one of these gym sessions that his life was changed again, as a stint on pec deck at Reso 24 Gym in Scunthorpe was interrupted by a familiar face.

Ady has always loved Lamborghinis but had never even sat in one until now | BOTB

It was Christian Williams, a presenter for the online competition firm BOTB, who had travelled for five hours to hand over the keys to a very special prize.

"What are you doing here?" Asked Ady, as he pumped his pecs. "You're winding me up", he said, as the penny started to drop.

Christian then led Ady around the corner from the Wentworth Road gym and pointed to a bright blue Lamborghini Urus SE - a car worth a cool £208,000 that Ady had won by acing a spot the ball competition.

And the 780bhp super SUV wasn't the only part of Ady's jackpot - because there was a briefcase containing £50,000 in the boot, too.

The £50,000 cash bundle is a bonus prize on top of the car | BOTB

“I never thought this would happen,” he said. “This is amazing.”

He went on to open up about how his heart attack had changed his outlook on life, and how it led to his rigorous training regime.

He said: "It's like I was given a second chance. Just recently, some of my mates I've known through school or from my town, they've had heart attacks and it's taken them.

"I've survived, so I've been given a second chance. But I didn't fall to it, or jump in the sympathy pit, it was a case of mindset: crack on, let's beat this, let's get back to where I was."

Ady added that he would not be celebrating his huge win with the usual bottle of Champagne - instead he was looking forward to heading home and toasting his success with a post-workout protein shake.

Ady had to pick the perfect pixel to win the prize | BOTB

Ady won his prize, one of a series of weekly dream car giveaways, by correctly identifying the location of a football that has been airbrushed out of a photograph. To secure a win, the players need to pick out the ball's location to the nearest pixel.

The Lamborghini Urus is one of dozens of cars BOTB's players can choose to play for, and one of the most expensive.

