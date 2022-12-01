Horncastle Pool makes a splash at industry awards

Horncastle Pool and Fitness Suite has won the Best Swimming Pool Member Experience Award at the Fitronics Member Experience Awards.

The prestigious MEA Awards were hosted at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, Nottingham Gateway, on November 17.

They celebrated the best fitness clubs, leisure centres, gyms and golf clubs worldwide.

The much sought-after MEAs are the health and fitness industry’s only awards programme based solely on Net Promoter Score (NPS), a globally recognised measure of customer loyalty and satisfaction.

Horncastle Pool received the highest NPS of all leisure centres from October 1 2021 to October 31 2022 for Best Swimming Pool Member Experience. Some of the member feedback shared with judges included:

“Everyone is so friendly and helpful. Aquacise is brilliant fun and is definitely good for physical and mental health.” - Jacqueline

“The staff are friendly and supportive. They treat you like friends, not just customers.” – Rita

“It’s beautifully clean, the staff are welcoming and friendly, and the water is always a good temperature. I come over from Lincoln regularly. I love it!” - Deborah

The MEA Awards was open to all leisure centres that use the TRP customer engagement software to gather feedback from their members to guide improvements in member experience.

It was a big night for Magna Vitae, which operates the Horncastle Pool and Fitness Suite, as they received a total of four awards for the excellent member experience. The Community Trust for Leisure & Culture also received a Platinum Medal Award for Horncastle Pool and Fitness Suite and Silver Medals for Skegness Pool & Fitness Suite and Meridian Leisure Centre Louth.

Commenting after the awards Naomi Wilkinson-Baker, General Manager for Magna Vitae Community Trust for Leisure & Culture, said: “To win a Member Experience Award is fantastic, and to win four is incredible. As a charitable trust, our focus will always be on delivering a first-class member experience and enabling our community to live a great life.

