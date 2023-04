Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision in North Somercotes.

Officers attended reports of a single-vehicle collision on Warren Road just before 10.20am today (Tuesday).

It has now been confirmed that a 56-year-old man died at the scene.

The A1031 at North Somercotes was closed in both directions as a result. The road is still closed.