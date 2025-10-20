'A great ambassador and talisman' -- tributes after death of Mablethorpe's town crier

Tributes have poured in for Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea’s popular and respected town crier, David Summers, who died over the weekend at the age of 79.

David, who had held the position within the towns since 2018 and was considered one of the best town criers in the country, passed away after an illness lasting several months.

The accolades were led by the Mayor of Mablethorpe, Coun Carl Tebbutt, who issued this tribute:

"I was so sad to hear of the passing of our beloved town crier. I have many happy memories of accompanying Dave to events in Mablethorpe, Sutton and beyond, particularly during my first, previous spell as mayor when he seemed to be constantly by my side.

David Summers, "amazing" town crier of Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea, who has passed away at the age of 79.

“He was a great ambassador and talisman for our parish and could bring any event to life, no matter how big or small.

"I think Dave’s proudest moment was becoming the national champion town crier in a competition at Sleaford. He will be missed by all who have come into contact with him over the years for whatever reason.”

That competition, the British Town Criers Championship, was held in 2024 when David beat 16 other town criers to land the title on his birthday.

The contenders were judged on their “volume and clarity, diction and inflection”, and David said he “absolutely elated” to be selected as the best.

Town crier David Summers in action at one many events he attended. Here he is pictured with a former Mayor of Mablethorpe, Coun Pete Barry.

"This is a lovely job to do, but I was very surprised to win,” he said. “What a brilliant way to celebrate my birthday!”

His success led to an invitation to go to the world championships in Nova Scotia, Canada as one of 24 town criers from across the globe.

Grandfather David, who was also town crier for Sandilands and Trusthorpe, hit the headlines too in 2022 when he married his partner, Sue Bowater, at the grand age of 76.

A professional singer during his working career, he met Sue at a charity event he was performing at and remained on call as a friend when she was feeling low after an operation.

A delighted David Summers (third from right) after winning the British Town Criers Championship in 2024.

They continued to get on well and were married at a ceremony at Louth Register Office, attended by close friends and family, with David sporting his full town crier regalia.

"It was a brilliant day,” he said before the couple jetted off to Portugal for their honeymoon. “The sun shone and everyone was in a happy and celebratory mood.

"We have both been married before, but we have never been happier. We have found our soulmates and we are looking forward to spending what life we have left together.”

More tributes to David have been posted on the Facebook page of the Mablethorpe and Sutton – Talk of the Towns group, which has 36,500 members.

It's farewell to Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea town crier David Summers, described by many as a legend.

Dan Turner posted: “It is with profound sadness to report that David has passed away. Our love and best wishes go out to wife Sue and his whole family.

"I am sure members of this group will take a moment to remember this man with all the gusto he gave us in every 'cry’ he made on behalf of the parish.

"If you have photographs, please share them so that they can be put into a photo book for Sue and his grandchildren. Rest in peace, Dave. You will be sorely missed.”

Dozens of members followed up with posts of their own, including Elizabeth Griffiths, who described David as “a lovely man, who was so jolly and happy and with a beautiful smile”.

Many hailed him as a legend, and the feelings of most were summed up by Coun Sean Matthews, who is Reform UK leader at Lincolnshire County Council. He posted: “Such sad news. David was an absolutely amazing town crier. Mablethorpe will miss him.”