A52 in Leverton and Haltoft End set for reconstruction
The works are part of the council’s ongoing major road resurfacing programme for 2025
Coun Michael Cheyne, executive member for highways, said: “We’ll be rebuilding two sections of the A52 in Boston Borough – one in Leverton and one in Haltoft End.
“Getting Lincolnshire’s roads fixed is my top priority, so I’m glad to see major resurfacing works like these happening, in addition to the day-to-day maintenance and repairs we carry out.”
Counr Alistair Arundell, county councillor for Boston Coastal, said: “I’m very happy that these roadworks will be happening because these two sections of the A52 desperately need repair.
“Rebuilding these roads will most definitely be a major benefit to residents when finished.”
Dates and timeframes
Leverton: Monday, September 15, for up to five weeks
Haltoft End: Monday, October 20, for up to two weeks
Location of works
Leverton: from the speed camera to 50m from West End Road junction
Haltoft End: from the bridge structure adjacent to Jolly Farm Bank to 200m before the Wythes Lane junction
Traffic management
Night-time road closures from 7pm to 6am (weekday evenings only)
Diversion route
Westbound diversion: A52 / A16 / A158 / A52, and vice versa
Eastbound diversion: A52 / A158 / A16 / A52, and vice versa
Coun Cheyne added: “The site team will be doing all they can to keep disruption to a minimum, including maintaining access for residents and emergency vehicles. In the meantime, I want to thank everyone in advance for their patience.”
For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, please visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.