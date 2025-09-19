'Absolutely delighted' - Community groups in Boston welcome thousands of pounds in funding

Six causes in Boston benefitting from Government funds through the Boston Partnership Fund ... (left to right, top to bottom) Boston Foodbank, Boston Lithuanian Group, Centrepoint Outreach, Haven Domestic Abuse Service, Polish Support Initiative CIC and Tonic Health.

‘Absolutely delighted’, ‘extremely grateful’, ‘excited’ – just some of the reactions from community groups in Boston after receiving thousands of pounds each in Central Government funding.

The money – more than £117,000 in all – has been allocated to a range of local causes through the Boston Partnership Fund.

The fund is a joint effort between Central Government and Boston Borough Council to support the town through investment in capital projects.

At the request of the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, the funding has been targeted at initiatives that assist cohesion, integration, and services supporting Eastern European communities.

Examples of Boston Foodbank stock.

Grants have been awarded to:

Boston Foodbank – £25,000 to refurbish and develop outdoor community spaces, to make IT and CCTV upgrades, and for volunteer recruitment/training

Boston Lithuanian Community – £7,000 towards equipment and materials to support community sessions and improvements to the group’s premises, including CCTV and lighting

Centrepoint Outreach – £29,999 for refurbishments to its base in the town, to include new furniture and IT equipment

Haven Domestic Abuse Service Charity – £15,400 purchase a new minibus to support its work

Polish Support Initiative – £20,000 towards the establishment of a new community hub in the town centre

Tonic Health – £20,100 to improve the interior of Pescod Hall and new equipment for its Boston Youth Hub initiative, which is based in the building.

Father David Stephenson, of St Botolph’s Church (a partner of Boston Foodbank), said: “We are delighted in the Parish of Boston to have received this grant which will help us continue to support those in our community. This generous grant will enable us to provide an out-of-the-weather safe space for those waiting to access our food bank – many hundreds each year.

“We will be able to provide not only shelter, but an experience which respects the dignity of those who need help. We want people to feel safe and valued as individuals as we work to help them help themselves, removing the need for us to exist and to help lift people from want.”

Boston Lithuanian Group representatives with the Mayor of Boston Coun Barrie Pierpoint after being nominated for a Boston Heroes Awards.

Jurate Matulioniene, chairman of the Boston Lithuanian Community, said they were ‘very grateful’ for its grant.

“As this is capital funding, it will not be used to run our programmes directly, but to make our hub and the town safer through the installation of CCTV cameras and lights, and to help promote what we do with an outdoor display board. That will make a real difference for our hub visitors and also for the town’s safety.”

Liz Hopkins, chief executive officer at Centrepoint Outreach, said the charity was ‘extremely grateful’ to have been awarded its grant.

“This funding will support us in upgrading our facilities for homeless and vulnerable adults in Boston. We will be able to replace old and worn-out furniture in our drop-in, equip our kitchen, and expand our training facilities,” she said. “We will also be able to develop the range of wellbeing activities we offer, improve our digital facilities, and above all make our building a more inviting and uplifting place for all our users.”

Centrepoint Outreach's base in Red Lion Street.

Chloe Waters, funding and communications officer at the Haven Domestic Abuse Service Charity, said the cause was ‘delighted’ to have been awarded the funding.

“The funding will make a real difference in ensuring we can provide vital services, reach more victims and collaborate with other local services to strengthen the support available within our community,” she said.

Anna Szwedzinska, project manager and fundraiser at the Polish Support Initiative, said the project was ‘absolutely delighted’ with its grant.

“This funding is a milestone for us and will help us move forward with creating our community hub WeConnect – Bridging Cultures, Building Community, where people of all backgrounds can come together, learn, and support each other,” she said. “We are very grateful for the recognition and support, and we are excited about the positive impact this project will bring to Boston.”

The logo of Haven Domestic Abuse Service.

Michael Morris, chief executive officer of Tonic Health, described the grant as ‘great news’.

Of the difference it will make at Pescod Hall, he said: “The investment will be used to further enhance our offer for the young people of Boston, bringing in additional cooking and skills-based equipment, better signage, as well as upgrading the electrical supply within the 14th century building.”

Coun Sandeep Ghosh, portfolio holder for finance at the council, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to support such a wide range of vital projects through this funding.

“Each of the organisations receiving support is doing incredible and important work to help those who need it most across our borough, while also playing a crucial role in bringing people together and strengthening cohesion between our diverse communities.

“It is equally rewarding to see funding directed towards groups who are committed to making tangible, lasting improvements to a number of buildings in the town centre. These upgrades will not only provide better facilities for the organisations themselves but will also create welcoming spaces that can be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike for many years to come.

“These projects represent exactly what we hoped to achieve when this funding was established. They will make a real and measurable difference fostering stronger community connections, improving the quality of local facilities and ensuring that Boston borough continues to grow as a vibrant, inclusive and attractive place to live, work and visit.”