Alford bride and groom play in band at their own wedding

Josh and Sally Wilkinson on their wedding day. Photo: Danny Inwood Photography

Musical Director Josh Wilkinson and cornet player Sally Green got married at St Wilfrid’s Church in the town on July 30 – and following the ceremony, their band colleagues had to rush from the church to Alford Manor House to set up ready to welcome the bride and groom and their guests.

Following the wedding breakfast, as the guests mingled in the garden on a perfect day, they were entertained by the band with a one-hour programme that included arrangements and original compositions by the groom, under the baton of Sally’s relative, Tony Garrill.

But the groom took over the baton, and the bride Sally took her place in the cornet line-up – while still in her wedding dress – as the band played Josh’s arrangement of the Avicii hit Wake Me Up.

“It was of course a very special day for us both,” said Sally, “but made even more special by the performance put on for us by our friends in the band.

"Alford has always been a very friendly and welcoming band and to have them play at our wedding was very much the icing on our wedding cake!”

Josh first learned to play with Alford Silver Band, rising to become its Principal Cornet, before going off to York University to study music, gaining first a Bachelor’s and then a Master’s degree. He took over as musical director of the band on his return to Alford.

Sally, a Specialist Occupational Therapist based at Skegness Hospital, then joined Alford Silver Band a few years ago and their relationship quickly blossomed.

Josh and Sally are both now back in the band room and rehearsing hard for the band’s next performance, a Lincolnshire Day concert in Alford’s Corn Exchange on the evening of Saturday October 1.