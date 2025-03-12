All rise for alternative music event at Courthouse this weekend in Skegness

The Courthouse in Skegness is to offer a series of alternative and unique music events.

An alternative music event is being offered in Skegness this weekend for people who are sick of listening to cover bands.

Three advocates and promoters of original, creative music from our fine county have come together like Avengers Assemble to bring you the first of many gigs, day sessions and festivals offering original, live artists performing their own songs.

“Alternatively Toxic or Wot?!” will be hosted The Courthouse on Saturday – a converted Victorian police station, courthouse and cells.

The event is brought to you by the Leather Docs and Candyfloss team in collaboration with NOT THAT KIND OF community interest company - a not for profit which promotes positive mental health through arts and music, and Yellowbelly Records – Lincolnshire’s largest independent record label.

Line up (times to be confirmed) is:

HUNG LIKE HANRATTY – Classic UK punk

GUITAR GANGSTERS – three piece post punk

SKIP RAT – original punk / reggae / ska

THE TAIL LIGHTS – three piece original pop / punk

LA-85 – original 80s inspired rock

CHEEMS – Alt indie rock

POST MORTEM – original 80s punk

Dale Tyler, creative director of Not That Kind Of, says: “Lincolnshire does have live music, but on the whole the market is saturated with cover artists and tribute bands, which to me feel lazy. There are so many up and coming talented song writers, but they struggle to get bookings because ‘people don’t know the songs and can’t sing along’. Especially in coastal towns, we just feel it’s time to move on from ‘end of the pier knees ups’ and give new artists a chance to show what they’ve got.

“This event, which we hope will be the first of many, will give music lovers a chance to enjoy some live vocals, guitars and drums, and give bands a chance to show off their talent to an audience.

“Come along, experience ‘real’ music and blow off those winter blues! You’ll be glad you did.”

The event takes place on Saturday, March 15, at the Courthouse venue, 30 Roman Bank, Skegness PE25 2SG.

Tickets are £15 and holders can come and go as they please during the day.

For more details visit https://synergy-hubs.com/events/alternatively-toxic-or-wot