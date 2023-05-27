Register
Anderby Rocks £6k present for air ambulance

A music festival at Anderby is on a high note after raising £6,000 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 28th May 2023, 00:00 BST
Anderby Rocks organisers have raised more than £6,000 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

The LNAA would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone involved in putting on Anderby Rocks 2022 and helping the charity to boost its fund.

The community- led music event was held last summer and included nine live bands

Some of the organisers went along to the air ambulance HQ recently to present the cheque.

Community Fundraiser, Steph Bradshaw said: “We are so grateful to the generosity of people who have supported Anderby Rocks in raising this incredible sum of money.

"As a charity we receive no government funding and need £8 million per year to keep our iconic yellow helicopter in the air and our critical care cars operational 24 hours a day.”

  • More information on the work of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance can be found : ambucopter.org.uk