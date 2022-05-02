Another sunny Bank Holiday on cards for coast

The Met Office is predicting a dry, bright start to the morning for most with any mist or fog patches gradually clearing. Variable cloud with warm sunny intervals and a scattering of slow-moving showers during the afternoon; these mainly inland. Light winds. Maximum temperature 15 °C, feeling cooler in the light easterly breeze.
Tonight:
Becoming mostly cloudy during the evening, showers continuing in places. Remaining cloudy overnight with occasional rain possible, mainly over the Peaks. Minimum temperature 7 °C.
Tuesday:
Widely cloudy with a few outbreaks of rain or showers, though amounts generally small. Light winds. Maximum temperature 13 °C.
Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:
Sunny spells and showers by day on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday uncertain, but perhaps cloudier with a spell of rain. Mainly light winds. Temperatures rather warm or warm.