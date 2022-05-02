Another sunny Bank Holiday on cards for coast

The Met Office is predicting a dry, bright start to the morning for most with any mist or fog patches gradually clearing. Variable cloud with warm sunny intervals and a scattering of slow-moving showers during the afternoon; these mainly inland. Light winds. Maximum temperature 15 °C, feeling cooler in the light easterly breeze.

Tonight:

Becoming mostly cloudy during the evening, showers continuing in places. Remaining cloudy overnight with occasional rain possible, mainly over the Peaks. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Skegness was rocking at a number of venues around Skegness over the Bank Holiday weekend, including the Lumley Bar and Restaiurant.

Tuesday:

Widely cloudy with a few outbreaks of rain or showers, though amounts generally small. Light winds. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: