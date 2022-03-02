Appeal for volunteers at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston

Can you join the team of friendly volunteers from Pilgrim Hospital in Boston?

Called Busy Bees, the new volunteering team was launched earlier this year at Pilgrim and Lincoln Hospitals, but more people are needed to come forward for the roles.

It is part of a four-month pilot, which if successful, will become a permanent service.

Scott Kyle, Voluntary Services Supervisor at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), explained: “Busy Bees are a new team of people running alongside our current volunteering service.

Volunteers can undertake a variety of tasks across all deaprtments at Pilgrim.

“The aim of the Busy Bees is to help with supporting the patient experience by completing non-clinical activities and utilising our volunteers so they can be where they are most needed.

“ This eases the burden on our staff who are experiencing high levels of pressure and enables them to focus on providing better care.

“We would love as many new Busy Bees or permanent volunteers to join us as possible.

“Busy Bees will theoretically have the opportunity to work in all departments around the hospital if requested.”

Some examples of how Busy Bee volunteers can help include:

l Keeping the patients company to help with their wellbeing

l Running errands to allow staff to remain on wards

l Escorting patients around the hospital

l Assisting with distribution of food and drink

l Assisting with the upkeep of supplies

l Supporting admin tasks

l Meeting and greeting visitors and relatives.

ULHT say the Busy Bees will be ‘response volunteers’ who can react to real-time situations and have the fluidity to move around different wards and departments.

Volunteers are expected to offer around four hours a week for six months – or a 100 hour minimum commitment.

Applicants should have various requirements, including good communication skills, reliability and punctuality, an ability to follow instructions, be calm and composed, and demonstrate empathy and compassion.