Generations of families dedicated to the RNLI in Skegness are continuing to save lives over the Christmas holidays.

Joel and April Grunnill - Skegness' Shannon class lifeboat. Credit: RNLI/Nigel Millard

The charity’s lifesaving service that has has continued for nearly 200 years has been highlighted during its annual appeal leading up to the New Year.

On average, RNLI lifeboats launch over 100 times during the Christmas period every year.

Whatever weather winter throws at them, RNLI crews are ready to battle the elements to save lives at sea.

April Grunnill BEM and Joel Grunnill MBE at Skegness Lifeboat Station. Photo: RNLI.

A long history of families have volunteered at Skegness RNLI Lifeboat Station over the years.

Today, two operational family connections still exist. Father and son, Steve and Matt Jackson currently both volunteer with the lifeboat station as Head Launcher and Inshore Lifeboat Helm respectively, with Matt's young children already showing interest in joining the crew when they reach 18.

Additionally, father and son Launch Authorities Tony and Brad Johnson have also been on call over the Christmas period, continuing in a long line of father and sons who have volunteered for Skegness Lifeboat Station over the decades.

Trevor Holland, Head Launcher and Launch Authority still follows in his father's dedicated footsteps (Ken Holland BEM), and has volunteered with the station for many years since getting involved in the station in the 1960s as a young boy. Likewise, James Porter who's father, Brian Porter volunteered at the lifeboat station for many years alongside crew at Skegness.

Father and Son - Ken and Trevor Holland

The Grunnill family has been synonymous with Skegness RNLI Lifeboat Station since 1831, with their legacy continuing through the current Shannon class lifeboat's name, the Joel and April Grunnill. The lineage of service began with William Grunnill, the station's 2nd Coxswain from 1831 to 1871, who earned a Silver Medal for Gallantry in 1938.

Joel Grunnill MBE, representing the last of the family line, retired in 1984 after 45 years. He held various accolades for his service including an RNLI Silver Badge in 2001, MBE in 2008 and RNLI Long Service Medal.

Brad Johnson, Lifeboat Press Officer said: “There’s no feeling quite like bringing someone home safe to their families – especially at Christmas.

" But as volunteer lifeboat crew we couldn’t launch without kind donations which fund the kit, training and equipment we need to save others and get home safely to our own families.”