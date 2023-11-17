Bag a festive bargain at Christmas craft fair in Friskney

On Sunday, the hall is hosting a Christmas Craft Fair, with 22 local crafters and traders selling their goods.In the kitchen, a team will be busy serving bacon baps, homemade cakes and hot and cold drinks.There is also some entertainment. At 11am the children of Friskney Primary School will be singing festive songs to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.As well as the stalls, there is also a raffle with a chance to win some fabulous hampers.The event takes place from 10am to 3pm and everyone is welcome.