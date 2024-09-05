A workshop was held at the Tower Gardens Pavilion in Skegness.

Better retail and a cleaner, tidier and safer town are priorities in a consultation held on how the public would like to see £20m government funding spent in Skegness.

The consultation was carried out earlier this summer by Connected Coast and local people were invited to share their views and ideas in an online and paper survey.

Ideas on safety and security, high streets, heritage and regeneration, and transport and connectivity were collected through the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People also shared their thoughts via feedback boards which were placed in seven locations in the town.

Some of the ideas on the feedback board.

Capturing views from young people was a crucial aspect of the process. YMCA Lincolnshire held an outreach and feedback session for under 18s, whilst around 80 students at King Edward VI school in Spilsby had their say during feedback sessions at the school.

And, people were also able to get have their say at events including at Connected Coast’s exhibition event.

A number of key findings have emerged through the consultation:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

 Majority of people feel that the best thing about Skegness is its beach/sea/seafront/coastline, with around three in five respondents in the survey highlighting this.

 There is, however, appetite for significant improvements that could create a better town centre experience for everyone. There is interest in a better retail offer and a desire for a cleaner, tidier, and smarter Skegness. In the survey, 68% of respondents said they would most like to see improved public spaces closely followed by 67% of respondents who would like improvements to streets and buildings.

 People would like to be able to enjoy Skegness safely and securely, and there is concern about anti-social behaviour.

 There is also an aspiration for ‘more things to do’. Around three in five survey respondents highlighted that they would most like to see live music and theatre, shows, author talks and film screenings supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

 Heritage is important, with 56% of survey respondents stating they would like to see the fixing up and improvement of the town’s historic sites and buildings.

 There is interest in investment in community facilities and resources. Just over half of survey respondents – 54% - would most like to see investment in community spaces, whilst exactly half – 50% - of respondents would like to see the improvement of existing sports facilities / the creation of new sports facilities

The consultation has been taking place after it was announced last year that Skegness would receive £20M over a ten year period in Long Term Plan for Towns funding, with the plan for how this funding would be invested to be determined with the involvement of the community.

Chris Baron, Chair of Connected Coast said: “It was great to hear from so many people through the consultation, and gain a real insight into what matters to the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been able to find out what people value, what could be better, and what improvements the public feel could make a tangible and long-term difference for the town.

“The Board has paid close attention to what we have heard and the feedback will help to inform future planning and decision-making.”

Paul McCooey, Chair of the Connected Coast Skegness Sub-Group added: “We have much to celebrate and be proud of in Skegness, but there is also significant opportunity for investment and interventions that will allow the town to realise its full potential.

“What the consultation has allowed us to do is focus in on what people’s priorities are for the town, and what differences they would like to see in Skegness, now and into the future

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to sharing an update on the next steps following the consultation, and once again, I would like to thank the community for their involvement.”

Originally the board was working towards a 1 st August deadline to submit its plan for Skegness but this has now been moved. Confirmation of the new timescale for submission is awaited from the government, with the Connected Coast board ready to make its submission as soon as the new timings are announced.

Coun Steve Kirk, Portfolio Holder for the Coastal Economy at East Lindsey District Council, said: “Thank you to everyone who took part in this important consultation and sharing your views to tell us what you value the most about kegness and the facilities and services you would like to see more of in the resort."