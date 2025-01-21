Body found during search for missing woman in Louth area
Police officers have sadly discovered a body of a woman while searching for a missing person from the Louth area.
Police had been searching for a 37-year-old missing person, Lucy.
While formal identification has yet to take place, a police spokesperson said: “We believe this to be the body of 37-year-old Lucy, who was last seen in the High Street area of South Elkington on Sunday January 19.
“Her next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
“We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and those who contacted us to share information.”