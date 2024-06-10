Body of man found in River Witham identified
Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that the body of a man found in a river near Tattershall is that of a man reported missing.
The discovery was made in the River Witham on April 10, and the force has confirmed that after forensic enquiries made over several weeks to confirm his identity, the man has been identified as missing man Stuart.
His next of kin have been informed.
A spokesman said: “We are sad to report that the body of a man found in the River Witham, near Tattershall, is that of missing man Stuart.
“A file is being prepared for the coroner, and we would like to thank members of the public who shared our appeals.”