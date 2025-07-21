Latest figures have revealed the total value of the visitor economy for Greater Lincolnshire has surpassed £3bn for the first time.

The economic impact of tourism and hospitality across Greater Lincolnshire was measured at £3.02bn for 2024, a rise of 3.1 per cent on 2023, representing a huge milestone for the industry.

This is despite challenges that the sector continues to face, with fluctuating visitor numbers and rising costs being trends nationally.

Coun Liam Kelly, executive councillor for growth at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “It’s a fantastic achievement that our tourism, leisure and hospitality sectors have continued to grow in these difficult times for many businesses.

Record numbers visited the coast during the recent heatwave.

“Rising costs weren’t helped by poor weather last year, so it is a real testament to their hard-work, resilience and for Lincolnshire’s pull as a great holiday destination.

“No matter where you go across the county, you’re sure to receive a warm, friendly welcome and find lots to do for every family, and every budget.

“If you’re not already thinking of Lincolnshire for your next trip, it’s time you head to Visit Lincolnshire and do!”

Over the last five years, Visit Lincolnshire, owned and managed by Lincolnshire County Council, has enjoyed continuous growth and now receives roughly one million unique visitors each year to www.visitlincolnshire.com.

The website has become a hub for incoming tourists and residents to find information on places to visit and things to do across the county.

This year, Visit Lincolnshire is set to increase its investment in the sector, with enhanced marketing campaigns, promoting the county nationally as a unique destination, and further support for local businesses to grow and develop their offers.

Tourism factfile

· Tourism in Greater Lincolnshire had an economic impact of £3.02bn in 2024 and directly accounted for 28,700 jobs.

· 32 million visitors to the county stayed for a combined 46 million days, taking in the vibrant city of Lincoln, the stunning countryside and traditional market towns, and our famous holiday coast.