Boston-based charity to receive a year’s free PR and marketing support as agency’s charity of the year

Ann-Marie Smith (left) and Vicky Stevenson (right), from Headway Lincolnshire, with Shooting Star’s account executive Molly Hare

Headway Lincolnshire has been selected by the PR, marketing and digital agency Shooting Star as its charity of the year for 2022.

The charity supports survivors and their families across the county living with a brain injury following a stroke, epilepsy, a physical assault or a car or sporting accident, for example.

Ann-Marie Smith, from Headway Lincolnshire, said the charity was ‘incredibly grateful’ for the support, adding: “Relationships with local and highly respected companies like Shooting Star help us to raise awareness of the vital work we do and the wide-ranging services available.”

Headway Lincolnshire also provides free counselling for carers including a support group which delivers the coping skills and strategies that they need to sustain a healthy life and to provide continued care for their loved one.

It is estimated that there are more than one million people currently living with the effects of a brain injury in the UK.

Brain injury causes effects that are unique to each individual person, but there are common effects ranging from impaired mobility and physical disability, sensory impairment, epilepsy and paralysis to cognitive issues such as memory problems and reduced information processing.

It can also cause emotional and behavioural changes such as low confidence, depression, anxiety, and impulsiveness.

Jez Ashberry, a director at Shooting Star, said: “The whole Shooting Star team is looking forward to working with the charity.

“Headway Lincolnshire will be the 15th charity we’ve supported since we launched our Charity of the Year scheme in 2009.

“We’re delighted to be helping this fantastic and very worthwhile cause through the coming year.