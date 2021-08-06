Caistor Lions step out on charity event

Members of Caistor Lions have been adding to their charity fund with sponsored events over the past week.

By Dianne Tuckett
Friday, 6th August 2021, 7:20 pm
Caistor Lions sponsored walk EMN-210208-120553001

On Saturday, there was a sponsored walk – five laps of the ‘Nettleton round’, as laid out at last year’s event – as well as time spent litter picking.

Lions president Andy Gutherson was there to see the members head off, having already completed his own 250-mile bike ride.

He said: “We continue to support a number of organisations and individuals thanks to our charity fund. This year we are helping a local lad by funding a much-needed epilepsy alarm. If we can raise the £500 needed for that through these events, it will be fantastic.”