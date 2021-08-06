Caistor Lions step out on charity event

Caistor Lions sponsored walk EMN-210208-120553001

Members of Caistor Lions have been adding to their charity fund with sponsored events over the past week.

On Saturday, there was a sponsored walk – five laps of the ‘Nettleton round’, as laid out at last year’s event – as well as time spent litter picking.

Lions president Andy Gutherson was there to see the members head off, having already completed his own 250-mile bike ride.