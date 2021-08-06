Caistor Lions step out on charity event

Members of Caistor Lions have been adding to their charity fund with sponsored events over the past week.
On Saturday, there was a sponsored walk – five laps of the ‘Nettleton round’, as laid out at last year’s event – as well as time spent litter picking.
Lions president Andy Gutherson was there to see the members head off, having already completed his own 250-mile bike ride.
He said: “We continue to support a number of organisations and individuals thanks to our charity fund. This year we are helping a local lad by funding a much-needed epilepsy alarm. If we can raise the £500 needed for that through these events, it will be fantastic.”