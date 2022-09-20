Call for new ideas as Spilsby Show prepares for comeback in 2023

Spilsby Show is returning in July 2023.

An open evening is being held on Monday evening (September 26) and anyone interested in getting involved is invited to go along.

Acknowledged as the biggest event in the town’s annual calendar, historical records indicate that the origins of the Spilsby Show can be traced back to 1880.

It was originally known as the Spilsby Gala. It took place in July too, a tradition which remains in place to this day.

From its small beginnings small beginnings it grew in the 1980s to the second in importance in the county to the Lincolnshire Show, attracting 22,000 people.

The Spilsby Show has only been cancelled four times since it returned to the Spilsby Recreation Ground in 2012, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The last show in 2019 before the pandemic cancelled future plans was hit by poor weather – however organisers never ceased realising its importance to the community and plans are currently being made for Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Chairman Brendan Bugg said: “It’s been a real shame not to have held the Spilsby Show in recent years and whilst our volunteer committee remains committed to the cause, there is a need for more help on the day and also, to assist with the lengthy preparations.

"If anyone has ideas on how we can improve the Show in 2023 or if they can offer any spare time, we’d love to see them at our opening evening on Monday. It will give everyone the chance to come together and build for a positive future.”

Anyone with ideas or who would like be get involved as a volunteer is invited to the meeing on Monday in the Spilsby Recreation Ground Pavilion off Ancaster Avenue from 7pm.

