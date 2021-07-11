Celebrations for Rasen’s young players as they top the league and remain undefeated

The whole U14 team and their supporters are celebrating their outstanding success

The past year has proved difficult for all Grassroots football, and Market Rasen’s Under 14 team, sponsored by Ward Homes LTD, had a particularly uncertain start to the season, as only eight of their long-standing players remained.

So the team began to try and recruit new players to get a full squad.

Thankfully, this did not take long, and coaches Craig Disley and Jim Osborne said these talented young men instantly began to ‘gel into a team’ and they played their way to the top of the Mid Lincs under 14s league.

Individual winners

Craig said: “With covid isolations and pandemic restrictions, these young men have faced many difficulties this season, but have managed to overcome all obstacles with their motivation to play football.

“They have scored an impressive one hundred goals between them and now look set to be promoted to the next league.”

Jim added: “During this season, the young men in this team have demonstrated excellent sportsmanship, great skill, and a willingness to work together in order to achieve their success.

“Their determination and perseverance has been apparent in every game and they have been a credit to their community and us as their managers.”

The team’s success was acknowledged by the head teacher at Market Rasen’s De Aston Academy, Simon Porter, where 11 out of the 14 boys attend.

He awarded each of them the highest accolade of a Head Teacher’s Award.

End of season awards have also been presented

These went to: Most Improved – Benjamin Porter; Most Committed – Charlie Branch; Mangers’ Player – Adam Bedford; Players’ Player and Top Goal Scorer – Toby Jones.

Each of the U14 team players received a trophy and a team photograph.

The success of the team overall has been put down to team wok beyond the players on the pitch.

A spokesman said: ““As coaches and parents, we are proud of the team and the maturity they have shown.

“As parents, we would like to thank Craig and Jim for their commitment, support, encouragement, and time, given to our team to have got them to this great achievement.

“Thanks also to Catherine Osborne, who does all the administration for the team and if it was not for Cat sending postcodes out, we may have not even turn up!