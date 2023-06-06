A poignant charity football match is set to take place this weekend in memory of a much-loved brother.

The Ian Timson Memorial Trophy. Scan the QR Code here to donate to Double Impact.

Ian Timson was just 35 when he passed away three years ago, and now his brother James is hosting the Ian Timson Memorial Trophy on Sunday (June 11) to raise money for Double Impact, a charity close to their hearts.

James said: “With Covid, this match has been a long time coming and we want to do this as an annual legacy for Ian and raise money for this important charity.”

The match, set to kick off at 2pm at Wood Lane Playing Field, and will see teams made up of players from Donington on Bain, for whom Ian played football before the club folded, and a Louth Select XI, all made up of players who knew Ian and/or played football with him.

There will also be a penalty shoot-out for children at full-time, and all are welcome to come and support the teams.

James said: “Ian was a very talented and keen footballer and was top goalscorer two seasons in a row.

"He was an amazing and great footballer, and he is missed by so many.”

James has also extended his thanks to Magna Vitae who have provided the Wood Lane field free of charge for the event.