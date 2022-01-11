Matthew Patey, leader of the British Skin Foundation. EMN-220501-144438001

The British Skin Foundation (BSF) has announced that the charity’s chief executive, Matthew Patey, has been awarded an OBE for services to research into skin cancer and other dermatological conditions.

An Order of the British Empire medal is given out to British citizens for outstanding work or service.

Matthew, 52, has expanded this small charity over the last 25 years, elevating it to an internationally-trusted body, known for its commitment to skin health, advocacy and quality research.

Under his leadership, the BSF has raised £17,000,000 for skin disease and skin cancer research, funding more than 400 dermatological studies.

Commenting on the news of his OBE, Matthew said: “I’m surprised and flattered to receive this honour for my work. “When I first took on the challenge of raising money for skin disease research 25 years ago, dermatology was seldom discussed, despite millions of people suffering physically and mentally from skin conditions on a daily basis.

“The British Skin Foundation set out to increase public awareness and raise much needed funds for dermatological research and I am proud to have played my part in helping to fight skin diseases and skin cancer both in the Lincolnshire region and more widely nationally.” A spokesman for the BSF said that Matthew has been “instrumental” in turning a once small charity into the go-to organisation for new and established research teams, the dermatological community and members of the public and media looking for reliable skin health advice.