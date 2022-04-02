Children dig in for Queen’s Jubilee tree project at Osgodby

Tree planting at Osgodby EMN-220328-153656001

Funding for the tree planting was secured by primary school head teacher Ashley Taylor, who said everyone was excited to be involved in the project.

Mr Taylor continued: “We have spent the past few years redesigning our curriculum around our school’s ‘7Cs’.

“These are the values and skills which we aim to instill in our children during their time here at Osgodby.

“One of our ‘7Cs is ‘citizenship’ and this incorporates environmental conservation.

“We believe that this is an essential life skill and we are doing more and more in school to promote this including our new, after school ‘nature club’.

“We jumped at the chance to be involved in a project which will offer huge benefits to local wildlife.”

The children worked in pairs to plant the trees with the help of adult volunteers.

Parish councillor Julie Smith was one of those volunteering. She said: “This is a great project for everyone to get involved with - a good opportunity for the community to come together to mark this special occasion.”

