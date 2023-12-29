Louth’s second community Christmas party was held at the theatre on December 23, which saw the children and their families enjoy a disco provided by Slipstream Entertainment, a dancing polar bear, crafts, party food, and a visit from Santa with gifts for the children and parents.

There was also a story to celebrate Ukrainian culture, as the party was visited by some Ukrainian families.

Louth Town Councillor Lynne Cooney, one of the organisers, has extended her thanks to the Riverhead Theatre for hosting the party, as well as local businesses DS Smiths, Micronclean, Sabre Dies, Louth Taxis, and Volksworld, as well as Town Councillor Paul Starsmore, Mayor Julia Simmons and Consort Alan Simmons, Mark Harrison of Operation Lifeboat and volunteers, Yorkshire Trading for helping with the children’s gifts, Co Op pioneer Debbie O’Connor, and Morrisons community champion Claire Lonsdale for their contributions