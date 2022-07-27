Circus helps save Mablethorpe Carnival Queen ceremony and illuminations switch-on

Mablethorpe Illuminations switch-on has been saved by Russellls Circus.

There was massive disappointment when Mablethorpe and Sutton Town Council issued a statement earlier this month to say the Illuminations Day ~ which usually opens the summer season in the resort ~ had been cancelled.

It had been hoped that the Town Council, with the support of East Lindsey District Council officers and of Magna Vitae, which has put on the event in previous years, would have been able to stage the 2022 event.

However, in spite of this not being so, last year’s organisers, Mablethorpe Carnival Working Party were not ready to give up.

They have now come up with an alternative, taking up the suggestion of Rusty Russell whose circus is currently resident just along the coast from Mablethorpe in Trusthorpe.

Now the annual crowning of the Carnival Queen will be staged during Friday’s circus show on Friday, July 29. Last year's Carnival Queen, who switched on the lights for the 2021 ceremony, will crown the new Carnival Queen in the circus ring.

On the following night, Saturday, July 30, as the climax to the circus entertainment, the 2022 Carnival Queen, accompanied by the Mablethorpe Mayor Coun Carl Tebbutt and Rusty as the Ringmaster, will lead a count-down leading up to a spectacular lighting show in the big top.

The laser light from the top of the circus tent will then beam towards Mablethorpe as, at 9pm, all the lights will come on along the High Street and above the main pullover.

Coun Adrian Benjamin, chair of the Mablethorpe Carnival Working Party, in expressing gratitude to Rusty Russell, commented, said: “"If Her Majesty the Queen can set off all the beacons of the UK by a switch-on from Windsor Castle, there's no reason why our Illuminations can't be legally and safely switched on by remote control."