'Civic pride, duty and dedication': Emotional handover at Skegness Mayor Making

Skegness has a new Mayor following a ceremony that celebrated the town’s ‘heart, resilience, spirit, laughter and love’.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following an emotional closing speech, Coun Adrian Findley handed the chain of office to his Deputy for the past year, Coun Jimmy Brookes.

Coun Findley had thanked fellow councillors for their support and commitment and said: “As I stand before you tonight for the final time as Mayor of Skegness, I do so with immense pride and heartfelt gratitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This past year has been more than a role – it’s been an amazing journey. A journey of serving a town I love, alongside people who care deeply for our community and its future.

Coun Adrian Findley congratulates Coun Jimmy Brookes on becoming the new Mayor of Skegness.

“When I first put on the mayoral chain, I knew I was stepping into a long tradition of civic pride, duty and dedication. What I didn’t fully realise then was just how much this role would change my life.

"It has been a privilege to represent Skegness—not just in council chambers, but out in our schools, our businesses, our parks, our care homes, and at events big and small that bring our community together.

“We’ve celebrated our strengths, supported one another, and reminded the world that Skegness is more than just a seaside town—it’s a community with heart, resilience, spirit, laughter and love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been constantly inspired by the people who give their time and energy for the good of others—the volunteers who quietly make a difference every day, the businesses who give back to the town, and the young people who show us that the future is bright.”

Skegness' new Mayor and Mayoress Coun Jimmy and Emma Brookes (right) and his Deputy, Coun Dan Kirk and his wife.

Leader of the Reform UK councillors on Skegness Town Council and also a former Mayor, Coun Danny Brookes gave the vote of thanks, saying: “Adrian is not just a colleague, he’s Skegness through and through. He’s brought real passion to the role of Mayor and he has been a tireless ambassador for our community.

"He’s worn the chain of office with dignity, heart and a deep respect for the people of Skegness.”

It was then the turn of his brother, Jimmy, to accept the chain of office, with his wife, Emma, as Mayoress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A father of three who runs a Tik Tok T-shirt shop as well as helping with the family local businesses, Coun Jimmy Brookes is also district councillor for Burgh le Marsh and was recently one of the Reform UK candidates to be voted onto Lincolnshire County Council.

"It feels fantastic to be Mayor,” he commented.

"I’ve lived in the area for many, many years and it’s a great honour.

"I’m a real people person and I love going to all the events and finding out about the charities and what people are doing.

"There will also be a lot of challenges with the cost of living crisis and it’s really tough for people but we will try and do the best we can for the community.”

Coun Brookes’ deputy for the year will be Coun Dan Kirk.