Community's sadness as little Dottie loses fight for life

Little Dottie Harrison who sadly died just days before her first birthday pictured with her family.

Little Dottie Harrison died in intensive care at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham where she had battled numerous health conditions – including chromosome four deletion, two holes in her heart, brain damage – on a daily basis.

However, in spite of this trauma, her parents Rew Harrison and Jade Moss had never lost hope of bringing her home and at just five months old a campaign was launched in Winthorpe to support the family.

However, this week her father broke the sad news: “Our beautiful rainbow baby girl Dorothy Matilda Harrison ‘Dottie’ gained her angel wings on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

“She gave her all and fought until the very end.

“We are devastated that we failed at getting her home and she didn't quite make her 1st birthday on September 22.

“Dottie sadly went into cardiac arrest for a third and final time, despite all the valiant efforts from the amazing doctors, nurses and consultants at QMC.

“She was cuddled by Mummy and Daddy as she took her final breaths and we played her a final lullaby for her forever sleep

“We are so so so so proud of our baby girl. She was so so strong and despite the daily pain, we always said that we knew she would have tried her hardest and fought until her last breath, which she did.

“The timing of her early flight hurts us more because on Tuesday she appeared to be turning a corner and even woke up to smile at mummy and daddy, turning her head when she was called.

“It’s as if she knew this is what we had been longing for – and we needed that to happen before she could get her beautiful wings.”

Rew said they would like to thank staff at QMC intensive care “who have been our extended family for nine months”.