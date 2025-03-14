Council to sign off on big funding boost for West Lindsey village

Several rounds of investment have been made including the unveiling of new benches and planters

A West Lindsey village once considered to be at risk is set to get around £95,000 of improvements to help it flourish.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hemswell Cliff was considered a vulnerable rural community after the Ministry of Defence left the RAF base in 2016.

Several rounds of investment have been made since then by West Lindsey District Council to help the area recover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors are set to sign off the latest round later this month to make it easier for all residents to access the area’s facilities.

A range of projects funded by the Hemswell Cliff Investment for Growth are on the table, with officers recommending that several, totalling £95,042, are approved.

These would provide floodlights and an outdoor gym in the ballpark, 15 drop kerbs around the village and wheelchair-suitable paths across the village green.

The council’s Prosperous Communities committee were due to discuss the options on March 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report for the meeting says: “In 2016, Hemswell Cliff was identified as a vulnerable rural community.

“Caused by a disastrous MOD withdrawal from the site, the community was left unstable, under-resourced and at risk of further decline.

“Now, in 2025, the situation is substantially improved, reflecting the dedication to regeneration by West Lindsey District Council, Hemswell Cliff Parish Council, local partner organisations and residents in this area.”

The fund would be left with around £10,000 for future improvements in this scenario, and other options, costing both more and less, are also on the table.

The money will be focused on areas where the parish council can’t apply for other sources of funding.