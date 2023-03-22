Countdown to The Great British Seaside Marathon along Lincolnshire coast

Countdown has begin to a new marathon adventure that is attracting hundreds of runners to explore the Lincolnshire coast.

The Great British Seaside Marathon takes place on Saturday, March 25, starting in Skegness and following a route along the coastal path.

There are two events – The Marathon which is 27.3 miles to Sutton-on-Sea and back – and The Ultra – just over 35 miles to Mablethorpe and back.

"We introduced the Ultra event so we could involve the whole of the coast,” said Jono Frary, of event organisers Curly’s Athletes. “We are very excited about it.

"There has been tremendous support from venues along the route and many competitors have told us they visited the coast as a child can’t wait to come back to explore it again.

"Our main aim is to promote the coast and show its diversity, passing through the buzzing holiday attraction areas such as Butlins but also visiting the nature reserves.

"It’s more of an adventure than the usual road races – the biggest challenge will be getting the runners past the pubs and chips on the way back!”

The races are expected to attract runners and walkers and raise funds for the Skegness RNLI, LIVES First Responders and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Discussions on the feasibility of a new marathon for the coast have developed since Curly’s were first approached by the former Visit Lincs Coast (BID).

However, in spite of the demise of the BID, Curly’s have continued with the organisation.

"We saw that there was an opening for a really special event to be run out of season and promote the coast,” said Jono. “We have 350 competitors so far and know 60% will be staying on the coast. We are also expecting them to be bringing 400 spectators.

"It’s the perfect number because we want to be able to deliver it safely and not to affect the other visitors to the coast.”

In spite of it being a first event, Jono said they have been overwhelmed by the support.

There will be eight cheer and drink stations along the way.

Supporting competitors at the start and finish and saying ‘hi’ at the North Sea Observatory with be a team from Magna Vitae.

Lincoln City Foundation team will be taking over the Mablethorpe aid and cheer station for Ultra Marathon runners. They will also be at the Ultra-Marathon half way point with snacks and drinks.

The County Care team will be taking over the Sutton on Sea aid station with music, photographers, hydration and snacks

Senses Butlins team will be at the final aid station right next the beach.

Seascape Cafe team will be at the Vista at the Boat Shed on Huttoft beach as well as providing a great spectator point at the North Shore Observatory cafe at Chapel Point.

The Haven team from Mablethorpe - Golden Sands Holiday Park will be supporting the Ultra runners through their holiday park at the 18 mile point!

The Admiral Benbow Beach Bar at Chapel St Leonards also be supporting competitors as they pass through.

"We’ve been absolutely overwhelmed by the support,” said Jono. “This may be the first event but we can already see this is something that will attract more support in the future.”