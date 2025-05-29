Daughter's heartfelt plea for tragic sea rescue hero's last journey home

Alexandra Melei died tragically attempting to save twin sisters who appeared in difficulty in the sea in Ingoldmells.

The daughter of the 60-year-old man who lost his life trying to save twin sisters who appeared in difficulty in the sea has sent out a heartfelt plea for funds to send her father home.

Ana-Marie Barbu is organising a gofundme appeal for Alexandra Melei who she says showed 'unimaginable courage' when the incident happened off the beach in Ingoldmells on May 25.

"He did what he had always done - as a medical assistant, as a father, as a man – he stepped forward to help, even at the cost of his own life,” she said.

"That was who he was - selfless, brave, devoted.

Alexandra Melei with his wife, who was by his side when he died.

"He died a hero but our hearts are shattered."

Ana-Marie said she and her mother, who was with him in his final moments, are devastated without him.

"We want to bring him back home to be laid to rest with dignity, surrounded by the love of his family and his homeland," she said.

"From the depths of our hearts we thank you for your kindness , your messages and support."

A Romanian national, Mr Melei was on vacation with his family when the tragedy happened. The family are awaiting documentation for his return home and the conclusion of an investigation into his death. In the meantime, so far more than £13,000 has been raised towards costs of repatriation. To make a donation visit A Hero's Last Journey Home - help with Repatriation at gofundme.com.