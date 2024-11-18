It is believed thieves were attempting to steal the Christmas tree lights in Wainfleet.

There has been more despair for the community of Wainfleet after the town was again targeted by mean thieves – this time in an attempt to steal Christmas tree lights.

Just weeks after hundreds of hand-knitted poppies were removed from the Butter Cross ahead of Remembrance Day, only to be discovered just in time left dumped in the park, the latest incident threeated another important date in the town’s calendar.

The town had been preparing for its Christmas market and switch-on this Saturday, November 23, with the large tree put in place and smaller trees placed on properties around the square.

After discovering the crime on Sunday, Coun Wendy Bowkett once again took to social media to appeal for witnesses.

The Christmas tree being placed in Wainfleet market place ahead of the Chrstmas market and switch-on on Saturday.

"This is the last straw – someone has tried to steal the lights off the tree in the market place we are sick to death,” she commented.

"This is not children – this is someone trying to steal them.”

Coun Bowkett said the lights had been professionally placed on the tree and whoever had removed them ‘knew what they were doing’.

"They had unplugged them and wound them up,” she explained. “We believe the attempted theft took place after the pubs closed but those responsible were disturbed and ran off leaving them.

"We’ve tried to put them back as best as we can – we just hope they will be left alone now for the switch-on.”

The annual Christmas market in Wainfleet starts on Saturday at noon, with the lights switch-on taking place at 5.30pm.