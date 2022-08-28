Discover hidden stories at Wolds and Coast Festival

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In all, 140 buildings will be welcoming visitors over two weekends – September 3 and 4, September 10 and 11.

Fran Bell, chairman of the festival team said: “There is something for everyone – rich architecture and heritage, beautiful tranquillity and spirituality, vibrant exhibitions and music.

“Numerous, exciting activities are being staged to whet your appetites, from flower and art displays to exhibitions and guided tours.

“Alternatively, if all you want is a bit of time to yourself, to relax in the quiet of a beautiful spiritual building, then make sure you choose one of the self-nominated ‘quiet’ churches.”

Many churches will be serving refreshments from tea, coffee and biscuits, to lunches and local Lincolnshire treats.

The first weekend of the festival - Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4 – will focus on Horncastle, Spilsby and the surrounding villages.

Among the highlights for visitors to discover is the birthplace of the architect of the Magna Carta, the oldest Methodist church in Lincolnshire, the scene of a dramatic tower collapse and connections with Alfred Lord Tennyson.

Festival committee member Linda Patrick, who was one of the main organisers behind the initial festival in 2019 and who continues to add her expertise, said: “Our churches really are magnificent story tellers.

“Monuments, glass, graves, artefacts and the buildings themselves contain a wealth of secrets just waiting to be told.

“Some of our churches are connected by a myriad of footpaths, including the Viking Way which takes you through the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds.”

The focus of the second weekend of the festival – Saturday September 10 and Sunday September 11 – turns north and out to the coast, featuring Louth, Alford, Skegness and surrounding villages.

Highlights include Lincolnshire’s only thatched church, the birthplace of Captain John Smith, who played a vital role in establishing the first permanent English settlement in America, angel roofs adorned with green men and winged angels and tower climbs revealing spectacular views across the Wash.

Linda said: “There are monuments, hatchments, carvings and fabulous architecture in abundance in our churches.

“Discover for yourself the rich treasures within these living museums.”

The majority of churches are open from 10am to 4pm, with adjustments made on Sundays for church services to go ahead, while some are open dawn to dusk.

Full details can be found in the festival brochure, which is available at participating churches and other outlets, or can be downloaded from www.lincswoldsandcoastchurches.org/