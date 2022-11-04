Don't be alone at Christmas, say Priory

Tom Sanders and Ben of the Neighbour's Kitchen appealing for Christmas gifts.

The hotel’s Serendipity Initiative and Neighbour’s Kitchen, run by Paul Hugill MBE, have launched their Christmas appeal, with the aim that no-one in Louth will be alone or hungry over Christmas.

Sadly, Neighbour’s Kitchen will be supporting more than 250 children in Louth this year who would otherwise go hungry, and now the team need your help to make sure they all have a present to open at Christmas.

Paul said: “One thing people can do is go through their cupboards and donate any unopened presents they can spare – as long as they’re unused and clean, we can use them.”

Paul added that often, parents and carers can be forgotten and so any donations of parents would also be gratefully appreciated.

"We’re supporting ECHO (East Coast Homeless Outreach) Edan Lincs and the Community Kids Christmas Party as well as our Neighbour’s Kitchen, so we’ve got a hill to climb, but we will do it,” he added.

As well as providing hot meals for families at Christmas, the Neighbour’s Kitchen is also opening its doors on Christmas day to provide Christmas dinner and some festive cheer for those who would otherwise be spending the festive period alone.

Paul said: “It’s not just people who are struggling financially, there may be people who are alone because they don’t have friends or family nearby or have just moved to the area – whatever their circumstances, we will make them welcome here and no-one should face the prospect of sitting alone in a cold house on Christmas day.

“This Christmas we want as many people as possible to know that they are part of a community that cares.”

If you, your neighbour or someone you know is going to be alone this Christmas, you can make arrangements to join the team and community at the Priory Hotel by calling 07561 407715.

The Neighbour’s Kitchen team are also in need of volunteers to pick up and drop people off at the hotel who don’t have their own transport.