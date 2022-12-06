Don’t let your family lose that festive feeling

Families are being reminded there is a wealth of free advice and support to help them if they are arguing and struggling with the relationship with their partner over the festive season.

Coun Mrs Patricia Bradwell

There are many different factors that can make life and communication much harder for households, including money worries, becoming new parents, partner fidelity and health issues, and the county council provides access to a wide range of free advice and support to help parents navigate conflict more successfully.

These resources can be found online at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/keeping-children-safe/reducing-parental-conflict

Coun Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for children’s services, said: “Christmas is a time for celebration, but the festive season can put additional pressure on families.

"While arguments are not uncommon, evidence shows that where there is frequent, intense and poorly-resolved conflict, it can have a negative impact on children’s mental health and long-term life chances.

“We know that some people struggle to resolve arguments between themselves, and many parents, whether together or separated, can find it difficult at times to minimise the impact this has on their children.

“So, if you’re worried about your relationship or your family is struggling to manage conflict at home, remember that there is lots of free support available.

