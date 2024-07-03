Classic tale of Beauty and the Beast is coming to Gunby Hall.

Theatre lovers can enjoy a classic fairytale in the great outdoors in the beautiful historic setting of Gunby Hall and Gardens.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is bringing a brand-new telling of Beauty and the Beast to the venue near Skegness on Sunday, July 28.

The audience is invited to take along a picnic to enjoy while watching performers in the beautiful grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a story loved by generations. When an arrogant prince is cursed to live as a hideous beast, his only hope is a kindly young woman in search of a rose.Featuring a delightful cast of specially crafted puppets, lively songs and sparkling humour, Chapterhouse Theatre Company's rollicking new adaptation of the much-loved fairy tale is perfect for all the family.This year marks Chapterhouse Theatre Company's 25th year of touring UK and Ireland, bringing to life some of literature's best loved classics inmagical outdoor performances that are great fun for all the family.

To celebrate, the company will be touring with four fantastic theatre shows; A Midsummer Night's Dream, Beauty and the Beast, Pride and Prejudice, and Little Women, as well as some of the county's best tribute acts in dazzling open air concerts including 21st Century ABBA, Live Queen Experience, and more.

This is not the first time Gunby Hall has hosted theatricial productions.

Last month there was a successful performance by 'Don't Go Into The Cellar' theatre company with ‘What Ho! Wodehouse.’