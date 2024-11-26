Ex-pirate radio DJ revisits home of former studio

Tom Edwards with Candy Calvert at the Shivering Sands forts. Photo: Dan Whyment

A former pirate radio DJ living in Heckington has made an emotional trip back to revisit the home of his old studio – out in the Thames estuary.

Tom Edwards ended up as chief DJ for Radio City for two years in the 1960s aboard a cluster of alien-like steel structures on stilts called the Shivering Sands Forts, that were constructed to defend London from bomber attacks in the Second World War.

As the only surviving Radio City DJ in the UK, he was invited to join 600 pirate radio fans on a paddle steamer called The Waverley, organised by BBC Essex, to sail out and revisit the towers and reminisce with them.

Tom had been recruited by owners Reg Calvert and pop star-turned Monster Raving Loony Party leader Screaming Lord Sutch.

Tom with actors Bill Paterson and David Hayman. Photo: Dan Whyment

When it was shut down by the government, Tom moved to the infamous Radio Caroline on a ship in the North Sea until that too was outlawed by the Marine Offence Bill.

He went on to become a regular presenter on BBC Look East.

On the steamer Tom, now in his seventies, was joined by Reg’s daughter Candy Calvert, steaming out from the pier at Southend on Sea, accessed by its own train.

Sadly, when they arrived back at Southend, the train was broken and they walked the two mile pier, despite Tom having undergone cancer treatment.

Among the avid radio fans who Tom met and chatted to on board were TV actor Bill Robert Robertson (maybe best known for his voice over of BBC’s The Repair Shop) and fellow film actor David Hayman.

“We really hit it off,” said Tom. “They were filming a documentary with BBC Scotland about the paddle steamer.”

“I am very pleased I went back after all these years and firmly closed lots of doors on the past and exorcised some demons. It felt good to be back in the media world.”

