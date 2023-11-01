The operators of the fair that has led to ground damage in Boston’s Central Park have commented on the situation, pledging to put it right.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fair opened on Sunday, October 22, and closed on Saturday, October 28. The opening was postponed by a day due to wet weather and further disruption from rain followed in the week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Standard yesterday evening, World of Fun owner Albert Evans said: “In the past two years we have attended the park in Boston we have received the full bond back in case of ground damage. This year the council never took the bond as they always gave it back. Even so we are willing to pay for the park to be reinstated as it was before. We hold fairs in many parks around the country 99 per cent of the time we receive the full bond back – I think the biggest bill we have had is about £400.

Boston's Central Park as the fair left.

“At this year’s fair all the rides were in place and set up before any rain, then we had the storm which we closed the fair for the first night to protect the park. We then also closed two other nights for the same reason.”

Most of the damage was caused by vehicles leaving on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Mr Evans said.

He said steps were taken to protect the ground, such as the use of aluminium trackway and more than 350 track mats. A local recovery firm was also used to help with the vehicle’s departure, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Unfortunately the weather was just too bad and the park is in a terrible state which I hate to see,” he continued. “Me and my family have attended the May Fair for three generations. We have always enjoyed coming to Boston as the people of Boston love a good fun fair and always make us welcome.”

The mud-strewn entrance to Boston's Central Park.

He said ‘with hindsight’ the fair should have been postponed or moved to a hard-standing site and welcomed the idea of it being held on the cattle market and other car parks in the future.

Regarding the damage, he said: “Rest assured, we will pay for the park to be put right.”

On a more positive note, he added that when the fair was open it was ‘very busy’ and not one issue of misbehaviour from any young people who attended was reported.