The family of Boston man Adi Whiting have again paid tribute to him on the conviction of his murderer, Maksim Iliev today (Tuesday) at Lincoln Crown Court.

They described Adi as a family man, devoted to his grandmother, mother, brother and sister. A year earlier he was overjoyed to welcome his own son, Sylvester, into the world, upon whom he doted. They said his life was complete.His family has shared this tribute saying:"Adi was a character around his hometown of Boston. Sporting a rather wonderful Mohican haircut of many changing colours, everyone knew and liked him. He was a passionate, honest, hardworking individual with a tremendous sense of fun and the most contagious laugh."He was the Cellar Manager at The Carpenters Arms, Boston, a place he called his spiritual home. He loved his job, which also allowed him to indulge his passion for music, where he oversaw the sourcing and booking of bands to play every weekend."He was adored by all who knew him. His limitless energy, helpfulness, thoughtfulness, and humour made him great fun to be with – and people wanted to be around him. He was a huge personality on both sides of the bar; a one off, totally unique and utterly irreplaceable."That his life was cut short so tragically, and pointlessly, means that his beautiful baby boy Sylvester will never know his father and his family will never see Adi blossom, get married, have more children. It’s still impossible to comprehend that he is no longer here and will never get to live his life. He had many things planned and was looking forward to so much, such as music festivals he had booked months earlier, his son’s first birthday.”They said that the outpouring of love and affection at Adi’s passing was “astonishing”. Tributes poured in and the Go Fund Me that was set up to ensure that his son had the best start in life, reached over £22,000.