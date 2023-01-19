Festive Fundraisers bring In more than £100K for St Barnabas

St Barnabas Hospice has a boost of £100,000, fundraised through several campaigns over the Christmas period.

St Barnabas was honoured to have been chosen as Lincoln Market’s first Charity Partner, with both organisations celebrating their 40th anniversary year.

The Hospice’s annual Light up a Life campaign, Rudy’s Run, and Tree-cycle scheme brought in £95,134, while the charity’s sales and bucket collections at the Lincoln Christmas Market raised a further £4,363.

On top of this, an influx of cash donations came in throughout the festive period took the total raised to more than £100k.

Light up a Life is St Barnabas’ biggest yearly fundraiser, which sees thousands of people dedicating a light in memory of loved ones lost via the charity’s website. These lights shone brightly on the Tree of Life, a 30-foot Christmas tree located in front of Lincoln Cathedral throughout the holiday period.

Fundraising officer Ellie Carter helped with the Treecycle

The Tree was lit during the Hospice’s Torchlight Procession on November 22, when almost 1,000 people of all ages came together to remember those no longer with us, walking with flaming torches and lanterns through the historic uphill area of Lincoln towards the Cathedral.

In total, 1,265 people dedicated a light, with 875 torches and lanterns purchased during the Procession. Together, this campaign raised £44,987.

Louise Cotton, the Fundraising Officer and project lead for the Torchlight Procession, said: “It is such a poignant event and an incredibly moving evening. So many people join us, all with their own memories of those they have lost - it’s both a deeply personal event, as well as a communal experience.

"We are so grateful to everyone who has dedicated a light or walked in our Procession, and we look forward to doing it again at the end of this year.”

Torchlight Procession

A fundraiser for the charity’s younger supporters, Rudy’s Run is an action-packed fun run that 65 schools, nurseries and social groups like Scouts and after-school clubs participated in throughout December.

More than 7,400 children of varying ages were given activity books to inspire them and play with, and they ran, walked, skipped, danced or pranced to raise money for St Barnabas, wearing antlers and a red nose – just like Rudy the reindeer!

Rudy’s Run raised £16,752, with some donations still to be received and counted.

Fundraising Officer and Rudy’s Run lead, Ellie Carter, said: “We loved seeing the children have so much fun while also making a huge difference for people in their community!

"Rudy personally dropped off the activity packs, antlers and noses, and he spreads joy wherever he goes. He is now back at the North Pole and can’t wait to see all the children again next Christmas.

“We want to thank every child and grown-up who took part or donated money. Rudy is very proud of you all!”

Running from December 1 to 4, Lincoln Christmas Market saw an estimated 300,000 people attend. This year, St Barnabas was honoured to have been chosen by the City of Lincoln Council as the Market’s very first Charity Partner, with both organisations celebrating their 40th anniversary year.

The charity was given a wooden cabin in front of their Tree of Life to sell a selection of gifts, including its special anniversary gin and rum by Pin Gin and coffee blend by The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company. St Barnabas was also given the opportunity to fundraise through bucket collections, which volunteers kindly did throughout the Market’s duration – including on those cold and wet days!

The Hospice’s fundraising efforts at Lincoln Christmas Market totalled £4,363.

Once all the festive fun is over, what do you do with your unwanted Christmas tree? Well, you let the St Barnabas elves take care of it.

Tree-cycle returned earlier this month, offering individuals and businesses tree collection from their front door in return for a donation to the Hospice.

Unpotted trees get chipped, which can then be turned into fuel for biomass boilers or mulch for gardens. Potted trees are replanted and given a new lease of life.

This green campaign proved to be even more popular than ever before, with the charity’s elf volunteers collecting 1,552 trees around Lincolnshire and raising a tree-mendous £33,395.

Fundraising Officer and project lead on Tree-cycle, Chris Dunkley, said: “The take-up has been incredible; we were able to visit even more locations around the county than before thanks to increased support from our volunteers.

"It really is a community effort. We couldn’t have done it without the brilliant local businesses who lent us their manpower, vans, and chipping services or offered other help.

“A huge thank you to everyone who booked a tree collection or supported us during Tree-cycle, and we hope to ‘branch out’ further next year!”

St Barnabas extends its gratitude to every person and organisation who has supported it over the holiday season.

The money raised helps the Hospice in its mission to provide compassionate, dignified care to over 12,000 adults living with a life-limiting or terminal illness annually.