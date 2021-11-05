Firework events in Rasen and Caistor

Fireworks galore EMN-210511-080715001

Tonight (Friday, November 5) is the tiurn of the Round Table at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Gate opens at 5.30pm, with the bonfire lit at 6pm and fireworks beginning at 6.30pm.

There will also be burgers and sausage buns on sale, along with veggie options.

Teas and coffees, baileys hot chocolates, brewdog beers and mulled wines also all be available

Admission to the event is £5 adults, £3 childrens.

All proceeds will go to support local charities.

Tomorrow, Saturday November 6, is the the turn of Caistor & District Lions at South Street Park in Caistor.

Gates open at 6pm, with the judging of the guy for the bonfire competition at 6.30pm.

A Chinese dragon procession will head down from the market place at 6.45pm.

The firework display will begin at 7pm, followed by the bonfire lighting and then a finale display.

A collection will be made at the gate for Lions funds, which support local charitable causes.

Refreshments will be on sale at the event too.

Car parking is available at Caistor Yarborough Academy - with gates closing at 9pm.