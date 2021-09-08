Former Redcoat who became star returns to Butlin's for 2022 season

Former Redcoat Stephen Mulhern is bringing a new show to Butlin's for the 2022 season.

Stephen Mulhernis bringing a brand-new show across selected school holiday breaks.

Guests at all three resorts including Skegness will be in for a real treat as the former Redcoat brings the laughs and excitement in a show filled with surprises, one liners and endless energy.

From half term and summer holiday to new Showtime Midweek and Showtime Weekend, there’s a break to suit every family in 2022 with all live shows and a range of activities all included in the price.

Returning to the stage next year on Showtime Midweek and Showtime Weekend breaks will be Peppa Pig, PJ Masks and Thomas & Friends ™. Families with under-fives can enjoy exclusive shows from Milkshake! Live, Mister Maker, Justin Fletcher and many more special acts on selected Just for Tots breaks.

As well as the incredible headline acts, there’s also the breathtaking Butlin’s shows. Musicals Rock and Strictly Latino will be returning to the stage and next year’s pantomime will be Goldilocks and The Three Bears.

When guests aren’t enjoying an amazing live show, they can experience a range of exciting activities. Race down the flumes at Splash Waterworld, twist and spin on the traditional Fairground rides, or grab some change and head to the arcade to try and win a toy to take home.

Following the announcement, Stephen Mulhern said: "I am delighted to be returning to Butlin’s.

"It’s where my career started and I’ll be doing what I love, entertaining and making people laugh, back on my home stage.

"This show is a really exciting one for me as it’s brand new, so I can’t wait to perform in front of the amazing Butlin’s audience next year."

Mike Godolphin, entertainment director at Butlin's said: “We are thrilled to reveal the amazing line-up for our 2022 breaks.

"We can’t wait to welcome back Stephen Mulhern to the Butlin’s stage, and we know his show will have guests in hysterics. With a variety of breaks to choose from, there’s a holiday for everyone and incredible entertainment is guaranteed!”

With a variety of breaks available throughout the year, now is the time to start planning a fun-filled family holiday for 2022. Off peak breaks start from £98 and include live shows and lots of activities.

Price is based on a four-night Showtime Midweek break for a family of four sharing a two-bedroom silver room in Skegness, from March 14, 2022.

2022 headline acts are:

Stephen Mulhern – Available on selected breaks across May half term, summer holidays and October half term.

Milkshake! Live - Available on selected Just for Tots breaks for 2022.

Justin Fletcher - Available on selected Just for Tots breaks for 2022.

Mister Maker -Available on selected Just for Tots breaks for 2022.

Peppa Pig - Available on all family breaks in 2022.

PJ Masks Experience - Available on all family breaks in 2022.

Thomas & Friends™ - Available on all Showtime Midweek and Just for Tots breaks.

Sam and Mark - Available on selected February and May half term breaks and Easter.

Dick & Dom DJ battle - Available on selected February and May half term breaks and Easter.

Goldilocks and The Three Bears - Available on all family breaks for 2022.