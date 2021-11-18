Village Limits offering 40 free meals at Christmas for those who've gone the extra mile. From left: manager Becky Stevens, dessert chef Diane Redman, breakfast chef Liz Steadman and owner David Coulam EMN-211115-103048001

The Village Limits at Woodhall Spa is giving back to the local community by offering 40 Christmas dinners to elderly individuals and couples who are unable to spend the festive period with their family.

It is also a chance to give families who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic a special treat.

This includes a five course Christmas meal, crackers and a small gift from Father Christmas and those who come along are invited to dress up or don their Christmas jumpers.

The appeal is aided by local suppliers including Graham Fiddling Butchers, Door to Door Fine Wine Importers and Newstead Farm, Stixwould, along with donations from their regular customers.

Owner David Coulam said he was inspired to offer the meals following the success of last year’s generous offering of Christmas presents for children.

He said: “We want to bring some Christmas cheer to those who will be on their own at Christmas time, and those who’ve gone above and beyond during the pandemic.”

To apply to receive one of the Village Limit’s free Christmas meals, or to nominate someone who you think is a worthy recipient, you can email [email protected]

The closing date for entries is Wednesday December 1, and the winners will be informed within a few days of this date.